Work on Burma Bridge inaugurated

Islamabad :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly, Raja Khurram Nawaz formally inaugurated the construction of Burma Bridge being constructed at Lehtrar Road, says a press release.

On this occasion, officers of CDA, elected representatives and large number of people from the locality were also present.

While appreciating the efforts of CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz said that construction of Burma Bridge is commendable initiative of the CDA as it was longstanding demand of the people of the area. They further said that pace of the work on the project is satisfactory and should be continued till its complete execution. They further added that construction of this bridge will end the problems of people of the area but would also eradicate traffic issues in the area.

On this occasion, it was apprised that project was started on September 24th while it would be completed by March 23, 2020. It was further briefed that the bridge will be 152 meter long and will be 11.5 meters wide. It was further informed that prior to start construction of bridge, dismantling of the dilapidated portion was carried out systematically. It was further briefed that effective supervision is being carried to ensure quality and pace of the work.