Over 23,000 housing units to be built in Islamabad

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved five projects amounting to Rs18 billion under which 23,827 housing units will be built as part of development of residential sectors in the federal capital.

The decision to this extent was taken at the 45th meeting of CDA Development Working Party (CDA DWP), which was presided over by Chairman CDA and attended by the members planning and design, engineering, officers of planning commission and Ministry of Interior.

The meeting of the CDA-DWP focused on the residential development as all the agenda items were pertaining to development of sectors which remain neglected in the past. During the meeting of CDA-DWP PC-I amounting to Rs6630.2 million for development of sector E-12 was presented which was approved by the party. Under this PC-I essential services consist of complete infrastructure of the sector would be developed. The meeting also approved the PC-I amounting to Rs5656.24 million of development of sector I-15 was also presented before the meeting which was subsequently approved. The CDA-DWP also approved PC-I amounting to Rs3112.162 million for the development of sector I-14 while PC-I amounting to Rs2618.25 million for the development of sector I-11 was also approved.

Under these approvals development of complete infrastructure of the sectors including service roads, major roads, drainage network, sanitary sewerage system including smart STP, water supply lines, culverts, bridges of service road, complete underground electrification network including grid station, overhead and underground water reservoirs, underground services etc. would be developed.

The CDA-DWP also approved the PC-I amounting to Rs343.79 million for development of infrastructure works in sector G-5 Islamabad. Under this project roads, carpeting footpaths, drainage, water supply and sewerage system improvement would be carried out while existing road infrastructure in sector G-5 would be upgraded.