Torture victim’s family seeks justice

LAHORE:The family of a victim tortured to death allegedly by Nawab Town police has appealed to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and IGP for justice. Ashfaq, son of Ghulam Rasool, was subjected to torture by cops at his hut near Ayub Chowk. As a result, he died on the spot. The case was highlighted in the print and electronic media following which a case was registered against four cops and two unknown people.