close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Torture victim’s family seeks justice

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

LAHORE:The family of a victim tortured to death allegedly by Nawab Town police has appealed to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and IGP for justice. Ashfaq, son of Ghulam Rasool, was subjected to torture by cops at his hut near Ayub Chowk. As a result, he died on the spot. The case was highlighted in the print and electronic media following which a case was registered against four cops and two unknown people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore