Cleanliness awareness

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cleanliness advocacy drive in Ghoray Shah here Thursday. The activity was aimed at sensitising the natives of the area regarding the significance of cleanliness. An awareness camp was set up where brochures were distributed and the general public was briefed.
LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cleanliness advocacy drive in Ghoray Shah here Thursday. The activity was aimed at sensitising the natives of the area regarding the significance of cleanliness. An awareness camp was set up where brochures were distributed and the general public was briefed.