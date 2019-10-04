close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Cleanliness awareness

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management arranged a cleanliness advocacy drive in Ghoray Shah here Thursday. The activity was aimed at sensitising the natives of the area regarding the significance of cleanliness. An awareness camp was set up where brochures were distributed and the general public was briefed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore