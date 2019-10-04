Traffic warden, passerby injured in firing

LAHORE:Some unidentified suspects resorted to firing near Ichhra U-Turn on Ferozpur Road leaving a traffic warden and a passerby injured on Thursday.

The injured persons were shifted to Services Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The warden has been identified as Ali and passerby as Mohsin. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik visited the hospital and inquired after the victims.

The CTO said the accused persons would be traced out through CCTV cameras. The spokesman said the warden had no issue with anyone. The accused persons came in violation of one way, opened fire and fled. Local police have started investigations.