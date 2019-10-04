BA, BSc forms submission schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 16-12-19 (by post) and 23-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 30-12-19 (by post) and 6-1-20 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college / private candidates / improve division/ additional subjects of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 18-10-19 (by post) and 24-10-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 5-11-19 (by post) and 8-11-19 (by hand). Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for late college / private candidates having compartment in Part-I / improve division of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee is 8-11-19 (by post) and 14-11-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 22-11-19 (by post) and 26-11-19 (by hand).