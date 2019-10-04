ACE arrests POs, others

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has initiated action against proclaimed offenders (POs) and corrupt elements and a number of persons.

The ACE, Lahore, apprehended an ASI of Shahdra, Imran Tahir, red-handed while taking bribe. In another action, a patwari of Irrigation Department namely Zufliqar Ali, a proclaimed offender since 2012, was arrested. The ACE, Bahawalpur, arrested four proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Iqbal Zaman, Mukhtiar, Khuda Bakhsh and Ghulam Yaseen. They had sold 20 kanal 18 marla land allegedly on a fake transfer letter. The ACE, Faisalabad, arrested a constable of Chinab Nagar police station red-handed while taking bribe. Punjab ACE DG Gohar Nafees has issued instructions to all the regional directors to take action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination. He directed the officers to accelerate the efforts for nabbing proclaimed offenders and corrupt government officers and officials.