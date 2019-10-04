Dental education to be promoted in country: Yasmin

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said measures would be taken for promotion of dental education in Pakistan and quality education would be ensured in dental medical institutions.

The minister said this while addressing the participants in the conference. organised by University of Health Sciences. Cardiac Centre: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the Punjab Health Department will provide financial assistance to Balochistan Cardiac Centre.

Modern training will be provided to the doctors of Balochistan in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore. All the affairs of Balochistan Cardiac Centre, including human resource, will be solved with mutual consultation. The Balochistan Cardia Centre will provide quality health care facilities to thousands of people, the Punjab health minister said while chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

Balochistan Health Secretary Dr Abdul Majid and other officers participated in the meeting through video link. The project of newly-constructed Balochistan Cardiac Centre was reviewed. The Balochistan health secretary Punjab Health Department Chief Planning Officer Abd-ul-Haq Bhatti brief the minister on the project of Balochistan Cardiac Centre.