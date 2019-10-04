close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
Agencies
October 4, 2019

Int’l cricket restored to Pakistan, says Buzdar

Lahore

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team in Pakistan has restored international cricket in the country.

After Karachites, Lahorites would enjoy the players in action, the chief minister said and added that every possible step was being taken for the foolproof security during the cricket matches. He said arrangements of high standard would be ensured for cricket lovers inside and outside the stadium.

The spectators would be provided with a peaceful atmosphere, he concluded. Following his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has called the meeting of provincial cabinet today (Friday).

All the provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary and IG Police will participate in the cabinet meeting. The meeting will approve some drafts besides discussing other matters.

