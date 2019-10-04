close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Rain turns weather pleasant

National

SUKKUR: Rain turned weather pleasant in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Chachro, Sanghar, Panghrio, Kotri, Rohri, Pano Aqil and and adjoining areas on Thursday. The rain which poured for nearly an hour broke the heatwave bringing relief to the people, many of whom rushed to picnic places.

Like always as soon as the rainfall started, it almost instantly caused electricity breakdown. Meanwhilem one person was killed in Pano Aqil when the roof of the Katcha house collapsed. Taimour Chachar was killed in the incident, while Tanveer and Waqar were rescued by the villagers.

