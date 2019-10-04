Martyred soldier laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A soldier, who embraced martyrdom during earthquake at Mangla, Mirpur, when he was on his duty at a checkpost, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at village 50/2L with full military honours. A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer. Naik Rao Muhammad Tahir had left behind a widow, a son and two daughters.
