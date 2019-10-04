‘Punjab govt considering imposing charges on filtration plants’

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said the government is considering imposing charges on water purification plants.

Presiding over a meeting of Aab Pak Authority, the governor said the Punjab government was working on war-footing to provide purified water to citizens. He directed officials concerned to get checked the water of purification plants from the laboratory.

He said 371 water purification plants in Multan district are fully functional and new plants are being installed in rural areas on priority basis. He said all powers have been delegated to the Aab Pak Authority to provide purified drinking water to citizens.

He said all officials must ensure laboratory test of the water of purification plants. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the functioning of the plants. He directed officials to form administrative committees on water purification plants. Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhatr Malik, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak were also present.