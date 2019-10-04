close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

‘Punjab govt considering imposing charges on filtration plants’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said the government is considering imposing charges on water purification plants.

Presiding over a meeting of Aab Pak Authority, the governor said the Punjab government was working on war-footing to provide purified water to citizens. He directed officials concerned to get checked the water of purification plants from the laboratory.

He said 371 water purification plants in Multan district are fully functional and new plants are being installed in rural areas on priority basis. He said all powers have been delegated to the Aab Pak Authority to provide purified drinking water to citizens.

He said all officials must ensure laboratory test of the water of purification plants. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the functioning of the plants. He directed officials to form administrative committees on water purification plants. Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhatr Malik, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan