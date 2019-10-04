Clinical Johannessen takes early lead at Spanish Open

MADRID: Home favourites Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello were outshone by Norway’s Kristian Krogh Johannessen on the first day of the Spanish Open on Thursday.

Rahm is the defending champion after his brilliant victory last year at the National Golf Centre and also chasing victory in the Race to Dubai, where he currently places second. But while he and Cabrera Bello were among five players to come in five under in Madrid, Johannessen stole the show after pulling off four birdies in his last six holes to finish eight under.

Another Spaniard Adri Arnaus was one shot closer at six under while Italy’s Andrea Pavan and German Marcel Siem were the other players three behind.

Arnaus set the pace by hitting birdies on four of the back nine and an eagle at the 14th before Cabrera Bello and Rahm also picked up gains in that half of the course to come in one back. But they made mistakes that Johannessen avoided, the 24-year-old clinching consecutive birdies at the fourth and fifth, and again on the seventh and ninth. An eagle on the 15th had been nullified by a bogey on the 16th but he immediately picked the shot back up.