Goffin advances to Japan Open quarter-finals

TOKYO: David Goffin of Belgium advanced to the Japan Open quarter-finals after squeezing past Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-6(7/5), 7-6(7/2) Thursday.

Both men kept all of their service games — with Shapovalov nailing 10 aces against third-seed Goffin’s four — in the close match that lasted nearly two hours. Goffin, winner here in 2017, used his footwork to survive two break points while the big-serving Canadian kept up the pressure.

Goffin will now face Chung Hyeon of South Korea, who pulled an upset victory against sixth-seed Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Asian rising star Chung also submitted fiery tennis against the veteran Croat, with an early break in the first set giving him a head start toward victory.

The 23-year-old aced 11 times and logged one double fault, while Cilic suffered seven double faults with eight aces. Chung was on fire throughout the match, having scored points on 90 percent of all of his successful first serves.

In the rest of the tournament, Japanese wild card Taro Daniel defeated Australian rival Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6(7/3).