Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews
AFP
October 4, 2019

Osaka meets Andreescu in China Open quarter-final

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2019

BEIJING: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu paid Naomi Osaka the ultimate compliment on the eve of their first match, saying the Japanese player’s game has similarities with that of Serena Williams.

Two of the most exciting talents in tennis clash on Friday (today) in the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing. Ahead of what could be the start of a long rivalry, the 21-year-old Osaka called the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu “an amazing player” and said “I have to learn from her”.

The Japanese, on the upswing after a slump following her triumph at the Australian Open at the start of the year, smiled: “I’m older than her, very much so. “I noticed that she seems to be very... just focused.”

Andreescu, on a winning streak of 17 matches, returned the praise with gusto. “I know she’s an aggressive player. She has similar traits to Serena as well,” said the world number six. “Big serve, big groundstrokes. She moves pretty well, too.”

