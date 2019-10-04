Bismah to lead Women’s Global Development Squad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof has been named captain of a Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) for a tour of Australia where they will play against Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) teams as well as be part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches.

The 28-year-old Pakistan captain, who has represented her country in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is, will lead a 13-member squad comprising players from eight countries, who get to play six T20 matches in what is the fourth such exposure tour announced by the International Cricket Council.

This tour is being organised in association with Cricket Australia and comes after similar programmes in England (in July 2018 and July 2019) and Australia (November 2018).

The maximum representation in the squad is from Thailand, who boast three players. Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh have two players each in the squad. There is one player each from New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia.

Bismah said she was excited at the opportunity of leading the WGDS side. “It’s an honour to be leading this side. This is an excellent platform provided by the ICC for players of different sides. As the captain, I will try my best to share my experiences on and off the field. There will be girls from different cultures and it will be a new challenge for me,” she said.

“I have led my country, where I know all the players, but this will be a new experience. It is an important platform, where we will play against star players of the Big Bash. My own game will also develop in a new environment and I will be able to help the Pakistan team in future.”