KP crush Balochistan in National U-19 tournament

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a comprehensive win over Balochistan in their match of National Under-19 three-day tournament, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

At Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium, Mohammad Imran’s second innings five-for inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an innings and 60 runs win over Balochistan. Balochistan, resuming their second innings on 31 for one after being forced to follow on, were dismissed for 97 in 40.2 overs.

Imran, a left-arm fast-bowler, took five wickets for 35 runs in 14.2, which took his tally of wickets for the match to seven. Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr grabbed two wickets apiece for 13 and 35 runs, respectively.

The match between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at the State Bank Complex, Karachi. Resuming their second innings on 128 for three, Sindh declared on 217 for five in 60.1 overs.

Jahanzaib Sultan was the star batsman for Sindh. He scored an unbeaten 100 from 180 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Ibrar Hussain, took two wickets. With 270 runs to win the match, Central Punjab lost wickets regularly and had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion with only 89 runs on the board. But a remarkable fightback from Ibrar saved the match for Central Punjab.

Ibrar spent 123 minutes at the crease to secure a draw. He faced 128 balls and remained not out on 19. When stumps were drawn, Central Punjab were 140 for eight in 75 overs. Opener Saad Bin Athar top scored with 32 from 72 balls.

For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four for 49. At Muzaffarabad Stadium, the match between Northern and Southern Punjab was drawn. Resuming first innings on 255 for the loss of eight wickets in 79.3 overs, Northern, added 18 runs for the loss of a wicket in the last 3.3 overs of their innings.

Southern Punjab batted only 53.2 overs as play was not possible after tea due to rain. They were 122 for the loss of five wickets when the match had to be ended. The first day of the match was also affected by rain as no play was possible at the Muzaffarabad Stadium on Tuesday.

Faizan Zafar top scored with 60 off 102 balls with seven fours and a six. For Northern, Shiraz Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 21 runs in 14 overs.