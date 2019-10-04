Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tighten noose around Central Punjab

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tightened the noose around Central Punjab on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) game at the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday.

After being forced to follow on, Central Punjab were gasping at 50-6 in their second innings when the bails were drawn. They still need 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa put up a mammoth total of 400 for seven in 83 overs on day one, Central Punjab began their innings with the start of play on Thursday and were skittled out for a paltry 153.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ahmad Jamal was the major tormentor with five wickets for 46 runs in Central Punjab’s first innings. He was supported by fellow right-arm medium-fast Irfanullah Shah, who took three wickets for 64 runs.

In Central Punjab’s second innings, spinners did the damage. Leg-spinner Asad Afridi spun web around the batsmen while bowling tight six overs which leaked only five runs, and got three wickets. Sajid Khan, with his right-arm off-break, added to Central Punjab’s woes by picking up two wickets for 12 runs in eight overs.

In another match, Northern, resuming their first innings on 73 for one, were dismissed for 220 against Balochistan here at the NBP Sports Complex.

Naveed Malik scored 106 off 172 balls after resuming his innings from an overnight score of 56. He hit eight fours and four sixes in his innings. Sarmad Bhatti was the other notable run-getter with 95-ball 51, laced with three fours and as many sixes.

Leggie Ibtisam Shaikh grabbed 5-91. In return, Balochistan in their second innings struggled and were 122 for seven in 38 overs when the bails were drawn.

Akbar-ur-Rehman scored 44, while Fahad Iqbal chipped in with 30. For Northern, Touseeq Shah and Raza-ul-Hassan grabbed two wickets apiece. The fixture between Sindh and Southern Punjab at Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium commenced on Thursday after the first day’s play was washed out.

Sindh, after being put into bat, were 289 all-out in 82.4 overs. Southern Punjab’s bowlers struck early, but solid contributions by Ramiz Raja (88 off 155), Saifullah Bangash (70 off 135) and Ashar Qureshi (60 off 69) took the batting side to a decent total.

Zulfiqar Babar, the slow left-armer, picked 4-105 and off-spinner Salman Ali Agha took 3-65. Right-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Imran picked up two wickets for 11 runs. Southern Punjab will begin their innings on Friday, the third and final day.