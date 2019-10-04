Pak, SL teams reach Lahore for T20 series

LAHORE: A day after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI to seal the three-match series 2-0 in Karachi, both the teams arrived in Lahore on Thursday for the three-match Twenty20 series starting Saturday (tomorrow).

A warm welcome and a presidential level security greeted the visiting team at the Lahore Airport. It was then escorted to the hotel as heavy rains lashed the city. Pakistan players were accorded a warm welcome at the Liberty roundabout.

The teams will be in action at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7 and 9. They will have practice sessions at the same venue on Friday (today) and the captains of both the teams will also address a press conference.