Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan cricket team

KARACHI: The Netherlands and Ireland will host Pakistan for three ODIs and two T20Is, respectively, in the lead up to their tour of England in 2020.

The VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen will host the three ODIs on July 4, 7 and 9. The two T20Is in Ireland will be played on July 12 and 14. Pakistan will then travel to England where they will play three World Test Championship Tests, from July 30 to August 20 before taking on the 50-overs world champions in three T20Is on August 29 and 31 and September 2.

The series between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be the first-ever between the two sides, though they have previously met thrice in ICC events. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 and 2003, Pakistan won by eight wickets and 97 runs in Lahore and Paarl, respectively. In Colombo in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, Pakistan won by nine wickets.

The two T20Is between Ireland and Pakistan will be the first instance of the two teams playing each other in the shortest format in Ireland. Pakistan, to date, have played six ODIs and a Test in Ireland.

Ireland and Pakistan have previously featured in just one T20I, with Pakistan winning The Oval fixture by 39 runs on way to lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in England in 2009.

“The PCB is looking forward to visiting the Netherlands and Ireland. On our previous trips, we have received tremendous public support who have thronged the stadia to not only watch cricket but also appreciate and encourage the players,” said PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan.

“We also have a long and strong relationship with KNCB and Ireland Cricket, and I am confident the upcoming tours will further strengthen the bonding,” he added.