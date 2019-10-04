WBBL will be a fantastic opportunity, says Nida Dar

LAHORE: Featuring in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is going to be “a fantastic opportunity” for Nida Dar after she became the first Pakistan women’s player to be signed for the league, by Sydney Thunder.

The opportunity, she says, will help her raise her game as the Women’s T20 World Cup is less than six months away. Nida, 32, has played 96 T20Is and 71 ODIs, her last series being the T20I matches in South Africa where she finished with five wickets and scored 192 runs in five matches. Her T20I strike rate of 96.27 is the highest for a Pakistan women’s player among those who have batted at least five times in the format.

“This is a great honour to represent Pakistan in a league where all top cricketers are playing in Australia,” Nida told ESPNcricinfo. “Being a first Pakistani to be there is wonderful for me and for the country. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me and I will the make the best out of it. This is not only going to help me raise my game personally but I will be learning a lot… game plans, thought process and all my experience is going to help my (Pakistan) team-mates.

“The basics of cricket are the same everywhere but it’s the standard and the competition level that makes a difference. Big Bash is an amazing league and playing in it with all the top players in the world in one place is what any player dreams of. The standard indeed is one step ahead of us in Pakistan so with this opportunity I know I have to play hard and after the season I will bring back a lot of experience which is going to help everyone here.”

The door opened for Nida after India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t renew her ties with the Thunder as India’s month-long tour of the Caribbean is going to clash with the WBBL, and the Indian players, including Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, wanted to manage their workload before the T20 World Cup early next year. Harmanpreet had been a key player in the Thunder line-up since the 2016-17 season.

“I have a great regard for Harmanpreet Kaur… she is a top player and someone I look up to,” Nida said. “I know I am going to replace her in the squad and I understand the level of expectations from me.”