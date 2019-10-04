Three dead in attack on bus in central Mozambique

MAPUTO: Gunmen on Thursday attacked a bus, killing three people, in an area of central Mozambique that lies near a base of an armed group that opposes the country’s upcoming elections, vote monitors said.

"The attack took place in the Pungue region, bordering the Gorongosa district and Nhamatanda," said the Centre for Public Integrity, a local anti-graft watchdog that has an electoral observation mission in the area.

The bus was travelling from northern Nampula city to the capital Maputo when it came under assault. The attack occurred near the base of the Junta Militar da Renamo, an armed breakaway faction of the Renamo rebel group. Militar da Renamo has refused to recognise Ossufo Momade, elected Renamo president last year after the death of veteran leader Afonso Dhlakama, and opposes upcoming elections on October 15. In August, Momade sealed a historic peace treaty with the government that paved the way to Renamo’s participation in the vote.