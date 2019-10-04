Gunmen abduct six girls, two staff from Nigerian school

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen abducted six female students and two staff members early on Thursday from a secondary school in Kaduna state in northern Nigeria, police said.

The school is located far from the area of operation of Jihadist group Boko Haram, which grabbed headlines around the world in 2014 with the abduction of over 276 schoolgirls from the remote northeastern town of Chibok in Borno state. "Armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun (district) and took away two staff of the college and six female students to an unknown destination," regional police spokesman Yakubu Abubakar Sabo said in a statement.