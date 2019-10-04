Gesture of forgiveness by murder victim’s brother

WASHINGTON: It was an extraordinary moment at the end of an unusual trial. A white police officer being embraced by the young black man whose brother she had been convicted of murdering.

The emotional scene capped the trial of Amber Guyger, a 31-year-old Dallas, Texas, policewoman who shot her neighbour in 2018 after entering the wrong apartment. Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of Botham Jean, 26, who worked for an accounting firm.

Guyger, who is white, had claimed she thought Jean, who was black, was an intruder in her own apartment. In fact, she had entered Jean’s unlocked apartment, located in the same building but one floor above hers. After Guyger was sentenced, Jean’s younger brother, Brandt Jean, 18, asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. "I don’t know if this is possible but can I give her a hug please?" Brandt Jean asked Judge Tammy Kemp. The judge hesitated but said yes after Brandt Jean repeated his plea.