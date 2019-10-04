Summer crops

Maize and paddy are important summer crops of the country. Maize occupies an area of 1.33 million hectares with production of 6.13 million tons in the country with an impressive yield of average 4.59 tons per hectare. Punjab is the largest maize growing province in the country with an area of 0.86 million hectares and production of 5.23 million tons with an average yield of 6.03 tons per hectare. Agriculture experts have ascribed extensive damage to crop yields to climate change-driven extreme heat recorded in the late summer and early autumn months. Several farmers were recently shocked to see their corncobs without grains.

According to a senior official of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, the yield of maize could fall by 15 to 20 percent due to lack of grain setting amid hot daytime temperature. Initial reports say that the output of maize sown on a large area of Punjab could be hurt as a result of abnormally high temperatures. The Punjab Agriculture Department (extension wing) has also acknowledged the reports of potential losses to maize and paddy crops. Continuous high temperature has impacted some early sown corn and in some areas rice as well. Night temperature, which has dropped a bit, will positively impact the pollination process. It may be mentioned that sowing season for summer (kharif) crops, including rice and maize, starts in April and ends in June, while harvesting is completed in October. Maize – sown in a large area of the province spanning from the central district of Okara to the southern district of Multan – has been badly affected by the prolonged hot weather in August and September, hurting the pollination process. Thus the production of maize and paddy in Punjab is likely to drop by around 20 percent as extreme heat during the pollination stage as well as disease have both wreaked havoc with the two major summer crops.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar