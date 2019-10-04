close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
October 4, 2019

Make it public

Newspost

 
It must be noted that PIA’s audited financial reports are public documents and must be available on its website for public scrutiny. It is also required to be submitted to the SECP and the Stock Exchange within the stipulated timeframe. Since 2015, successive PIA managements have defaulted in adhering to the requirement to cover up poor performance, which is a grave violation of law, but the regularity authorities and the government have failed to take stern notice.

Claiming management’s success in improving performance and reducing losses without producing audited numbers means you lack credibility. There is a growing perception that the suppression of audited financial report is meant to hide financial mismanagement and instead paint a rosy picture of the airline’s performance.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

