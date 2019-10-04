A reshuffle

Major reshuffling in the federal cabinet has been in the air for some days. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted at a cabinet reshuffle recently. The prime minister, as the chief executive of the country, has the right to reshuffle and change his cabinet members as and when he so desires to ensure that the problems and issues concerning the people are duly addressed and adequate measures taken at the highest appropriate for the welfare and well-being of the masses across the country.

In this regard, it is sincerely submitted that national institutions like the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) should also be placed under the control of a full-fledged minister for culture.

Asmaar Bilal

Lahore