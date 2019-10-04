Transport for Karachi

It is highly unfortunate for a metropolitan city like Karachi, bearing a load of above 20 million people, to not have a single appropriate means of local transportation available. We have been dreaming of the green line bus since forever but the project is still waiting for the authorities to look into it.

The majority of the people of Karachi, especially middle class people, use different modes of transport to commute to their workplace. There are mini buses which are in a pathetic condition and now the “chinchi” is the most useful means. We all are well aware that it is an unsafe mode of transportation but since there is such a serious gap in local transport it has been filled by the ‘chinchi’. I request authorities to consider this serious matter and do the needful.

Muhammad Nadeem

Karachi