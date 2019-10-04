We wait

The opposition is crying that the economy has suffered a lot under the PTI government. If the reports about the economy, especially the textile industry, are true then something on an emergency basis has to be done. The major part of our exports and industry constitutes textile, and if the economy goes in a spin it will be difficult to take it out of it.

We the voters of the PTI are still hopeful and waiting for the government to announce the reforms it had promised regarding education, employment and housing. Except for the announcement of housing plans, practically nothing else has been done. We are waiting and waiting, but our patience is being stretched.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi