Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating wife to death

A model court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of beating his 18-year-old wife to death with a rolling pin a year ago.

Saleh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Asia, and also subjecting her to domestic abuse. According to the victim’s father Asmatullah, he on October 23, 2018 received a call from his son-in-law that Asia had died at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and if he wanted to see her face for the last time then he should rush to the hospital.

Saleh wanted to take her body to his native village for burial. However, when Asmatullah saw his daughter, he found that there were torture marks on her head and body and her nose bleeding. This made him suspicious and prompted him to take the body into his custody.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Asia had been attacked with a hard and blunt object and her hairs were also cut. After the lodging of the FIR, the husband was arrested and during the search of his house, the police found a rolling pin broken from one side with which the victim had been beaten.

A Malir additional district and sessions judge, Naveed Ahmed Soomro, who presided over the trial, observed that the accused had also cut his wife’s hairs and tried to cover it by saying that she had a skin infection but no doctor at the JPMC and the Baqai University Hospital observed that the deceased had such an infection.

“It is not difficult for court to come to this conclusion that it is one of the instances of great humiliation for a woman that her hair are cut and I would not hesitate to say that cutting hairs of a lady also comes within the definition of assault because hairs are part of body and their cutting without any reason is injury, psychological as well as physical,” he remarked.

Pronouncing the sentence, the judge said the prosecution had proved the charge against the accused that he committed the murder of his own wife. He added that due to the alleged motive, the accused was sent to life imprisonment, instead of death.

The accused was also awarded a fine of Rs2 million, which he is supposed to pay to the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation. In case of non-payment, he would undergo an additional six-month imprisonment. The case was registered under the Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station.