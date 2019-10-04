Man stabbed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young man was stabbed to death at the KDA ground near Abdullah College in North Nazimabad within the the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. According to SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig, the man was apparently a drug addict and the initial investigation suggested that he was killed by his two companions over a drug dispute. The suspects managed to escape. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
