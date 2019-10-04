close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Man stabbed to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

A young man was stabbed to death at the KDA ground near Abdullah College in North Nazimabad within the the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. According to SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig, the man was apparently a drug addict and the initial investigation suggested that he was killed by his two companions over a drug dispute. The suspects managed to escape. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi