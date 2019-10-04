CTD cops caught torturing citizen on video

A video has surfaced in which a man is being tortured by Counter-Terrorism Department personnel in Karachi’s Baloch Colony.

In the video, the CTD personnel can be seen torturing and abusing the citizen reported over a personal matter in the Omar Colony area of Baloch Colony. The officials reportedly belong to the CTD Investigations Garden and one of them was said to have been identified as Haroon. The man was released after two hours of illegal confinement.