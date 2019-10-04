Malaysia threatens Grab with fine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AFP
AFP
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia´s competition watchdog on Thursday threatened to hit Grab with a $21 million fine for practices that allegedly reduce competition, the latest problem for the ride-hailing giant.
Grab is the biggest ride-hailing firm in Southeast Asia, and has strengthened its hold on the market since buying US rival Uber´s operations in the region last year. But the Singapore-headquartered firm has come under scrutiny from regulators in several countries due to concerns about its dominant position.
The Malaysia Competition Commission proposed fining Grab almost 87 million ringgit ($21 million) for preventing its drivers from providing advertising services for the company´s competitors.