close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

‘PCMA to lay research-based plan’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

LAHORE: The current economic crisis can be overcome by the development of chemical industry, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing the 4th annual general meeting of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), its Chairman Abrar Ahmad vowed to lay down a research-based strategy for the development of chemical industry in Pakistan.

Abrar said that the developed countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US had achieved the ultimate goal of economic prosperity by developing the chemical sector. Chemical imports amounted to over $6 billion, which is almost 17 percent of the total import bill and each year there is an average increase of seven percent on this account, he said. The global chemical industry, at present, is a $4 trillion enterprise, which impacts nearly every sector of the economy, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business