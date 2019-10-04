Fatima Fertiliser makes history

LAHORE: Fatima Fertiliser organised one of the largest dealer consortium event in the history of Pakistan’s fertiliser industry, a statement said on Thursday

The company said it was a two-day event from September 30 till October 1, 2019 at Fatima Fertiliser’s Plant in the area of Mukhtargarh in Sadiqabad. During the event the dealers were exposed to the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities as well as its internationally recognised efficient processes and quality control.

Moreover, the statement said the event was also aimed at connecting with the dealers and addressing their issues. The company being one of the top producers of fertiliser, has a large network of dealers, and so the event accommodated over 650 dealers from four regions Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, and Hyderabad. The initiative provided an opportunity for the dealers to share their feedback with the company management as well as seek answers to their questions during an exclusive session.