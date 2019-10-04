close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Gold up Rs1,000/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

KARACHI: Local bullion market registered an increase of Rs1,000/tola in prices, traders said on Thursday.

Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said prices moved up to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold also increased Rs857 to Rs74,931. In the international market, rates also rose $18 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business