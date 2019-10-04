Gold up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Local bullion market registered an increase of Rs1,000/tola in prices, traders said on Thursday.

Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said prices moved up to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold also increased Rs857 to Rs74,931. In the international market, rates also rose $18 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.