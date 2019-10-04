SBP’s forex reserves fall

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell to a three-month low during the week ended September 27 due to large foreign debt repayments.

The foreign exchange reserves dropped $724 million to $7.741 billion, the lowest since July. “Reduction in reserves is on account of GoP debt repayments,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in its weekly statement on forex reserves released on Thursday.

The country’s forex reserves dropped to $15.003 billion from $15.772 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by commercial banks also declined to $7.262 billion from $7.307 billion.