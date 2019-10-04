close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

SBP’s forex reserves fall

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell to a three-month low during the week ended September 27 due to large foreign debt repayments.

The foreign exchange reserves dropped $724 million to $7.741 billion, the lowest since July. “Reduction in reserves is on account of GoP debt repayments,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in its weekly statement on forex reserves released on Thursday.

The country’s forex reserves dropped to $15.003 billion from $15.772 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by commercial banks also declined to $7.262 billion from $7.307 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business