KCCI says PM ready to test promo council idea

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought suggestions from business community for improving exports, while considering the option of special cells for aggressively marketing Pakistani goods in potential markets, officials of a leading trade body said on Thursday.

“During our meeting with Prime Minister, we proposed establishing promo councils (special business promotion cells) to effectively push the exports of surgical goods, fruits, vegetables, marbles, gems, jewelry, etc,” said Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in a statement.

“The premier, while agreeing to KCCI’s suggestion, asked commerce and trade advisor to look into the possibility of setting up promo councils as it was really essential to promote all the exports from different sectors.”

The KCCI statement said the meeting was also attended by Adviser to PM on Trade and Comerce Razzak Dawood, Advisor for Finance Hafeez Shaikh, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi, and representatives from different trade bodies.

Giving details, Khan said, “In this regard, the commercial counselors of Pakistan, discharging their duties at some of the most lucrative export markets around the world, will also have to play a more proactive role while the proposed Promo Councils must comprise of all the relevant stakeholders”.

For these Promo Councils, KCCI has identified around 36 sectors in which exports can be promoted by focusing on the value addition and through effective marketing, president KCCI added.

He also quoted the Prime Minister as saying that four members from the business community would be chosen to carry out case-to-case study of National Accountability Bureau cases against businessmen so that this community was not harassed.

While appreciating the first-ever e-commerce policy framework announced by the present government, said it was the need of the hour as globally the dynamics were changing and everyone had switched to e-commerce and e-payments.