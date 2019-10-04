close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 4, 2019

Comment

Business

 
October 4, 2019

With downbeat data pouring in from all angles and on across both sides of the Atlantic, investors are struggling to find much to cheer. PMIs (purchasing managers´ index) proved to be a hat-trick of disappointment; the UK is almost certainly heading towards recession in the third quarter Fiona CincottaAnalyst City Index

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business