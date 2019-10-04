tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With downbeat data pouring in from all angles and on across both sides of the Atlantic, investors are struggling to find much to cheer. PMIs (purchasing managers´ index) proved to be a hat-trick of disappointment; the UK is almost certainly heading towards recession in the third quarter Fiona CincottaAnalyst City Index
