Rupee flat

The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. It closed at 156.36 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 156.34 in the interbank market.

Dealers said the currency continued range-bound trading, as dollar supplies were enough to meet importers’ demand.

“The rupee may stay range-bound in the absence of fresh triggers,” a forex dealer said. “The local unit; however, face a little downward pressure if any demand arises from corporates, especially oil firms,” he added.

“Pakistan follows a market-based exchange-rate system driven by a demand and supply condition.” In the open market, the local currency posted minor losses due to an uptick in the demand for foreign exchange. It closed at 156.50 to the dollar, compared with 156.40 in the previous trade.

The reports of floating sovereign bonds from the government lifted investors’ sentiment. Pakistan is expected to attract foreign investment worth over $2 billion in sovereign debt instruments in the current fiscal year, as stability in the rupee-dollar parity and eight-year high benchmark interest rate have started attracting inflows after a 25-month gap.