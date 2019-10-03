Global markets tumble on US data, Brexit

Stock markets tumbled on Wednesday as worse-thanexpected US data revived worries about the impact of the US-China trade war on the global economy.

London was additionally hit as Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his take-it-or-leave-it Brexit plan, with many fearing it will lead to a costly and messy no-deal British departure from the EU at the end of the month.

Asian markets were weaker overnight, hit by news that USmanufacturing activity fell to its lowest level since June 2009. New York, after losses Tuesday, opened down on that lead and then slumped further after a report showed hiring slowed sharply in Septemberwhile a blockbuster jobs increase reported for August was also revised down.

Wall Street stocks extended their losses as investors pulled back, anxious that amanufacturing recession could spill-over into the wider US economy. Shortly after 1530 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9 percent at 26,079.53, a loss of nearly 500 points, extending losses at the open following disappointing data on hiring by US firms. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 2,887.65 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.6 percent to 7,778.96. The US data showed "the job market has shown signs of a slowdown," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.

The figures came ahead of the all-important government employment report due Friday as dealers look for signals on the US Federal Reserve´s interest rate plans, while the corporate earning season is also about to get underway. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) pointed to trade conflicts as the biggest headwind facing the US economy. "Equities are in full retreat," said Chris Beauchamp, chiefmarket analyst at financial spread-betting firm IG. "The risk-off atmosphere created by yesterday´s US ISM miss continues to hang over markets. "European equities have turned firmly lower in early trading on the very reasonable assumption that, if things are that bad for the US, then they must be even worse for Europe." {C}Reuters reported that investors pulled nearly $14 billion out of mutual fund and exchangetraded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, ending what had been the largest surge into domestic stock funds since December 2016, according to data releasedWednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The retreat from U.S. stocks came during a week in which Democratic lawmakersmoved to launch formal impeachment proceedings that could end with a vote to remove President Donald Trump fromoffice and theWhite House released a summary of a telephone call between Trump and Ukraine's president that is at the center of the inquiry. Last week's losses sent the year to date outflows from U.S. stock funds to $91.1 billion as investors have shied away from domestic stocks despite a more than 15% rally in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The ISM data pointed to the impact of the China-US trade war and could put pressure on US President Donald Trump to push through an agreement with Beijing. Top-level talks are planned for later this month. Adding to the selling pressure in Asia were long-running concerns about the impact of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a demonstrator shot and wounded by police on Tuesday. Hong Kong stocks fell 0.2 percent -- coming off earlier steep losses -- as investors returned from a public holiday to mark China´s National Day which saw some of the worst violence in the city since protests began in June. Tokyo ended 0.5 percent lower, Sydney fell 1.5 percent and Singapore lost 1.2 percent. Shanghai was closed for a holiday.