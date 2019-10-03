IT vendors to quote prices in dollars

KARACHI: IT vendors have decided to quote prices of products in dollars to local buyers as fluctuation in the foreign currency in the recent past keeps their profit margins at risk, they said on Wednesday.

All the key vendors of hardware and software reached an agreement to quote prices of hardware and software in dollars as the import- dependent suppliers suffered huge losses due to constant decline of rupee against the dollar in the recent past. “Hardware and software infrastructure industry of this country have decided that from now onwards they will quote only in US$ payable in PKR using the interbank conversion rate as on the date of payment,” a letter said, referring to the agreement. The letter was signed by the chief executive officers of all themajor IT infrastructure companies of the country, including Premier Systems, Jaffer Business Systems, Silicon Technologies, IBL Unisys, Infotech and Abacus Consulting.

“The step has been taken considering the recent economic conditions due to which thewhole industry has suffered heavily on account of rupee devaluation,” a statement said. “IT infrastructure industry is an import-based sector, hence heavily dependent on the imports and exchange rates. As all the players are importing their services and products in USD and being paid in PKR, they are facing huge losses because the exchange rate is fluctuating and the difference is getting wider. To mitigate huge losses, it seems logical that the IT industry quotes the prices in dollars.” All stakeholders have been informed via direct letters that the IT hardware and software infrastructure industry would quote prices of products only in dollars, which would be payable in rupees using the interbank conversion rate as on the date of payment. “In order to develop and work towards a thriving tech based economy, it is extremely important that the tech companies are moving forward in a progressive manner,” the statement added. “Pakistan is still lagging behind in terms of technological developments and it is imperative that a favourable business environment is created for the IT industry.”