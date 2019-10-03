Oil sales fall 8pc to 4.3 million tons in July-September

KARACHI: Oil sales fell eight percent year-on-year to 4.3 million tons in the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as diesel and furnace oil saw double- digit decline in their consumption during the period, analysts said on Wednesday.

Sale of motor spirit (petrol), however, exhibited a marginal growth of two percent year-onyear in sales to 1.9 million tons in the July-September period. Topline Research said quarterly sales in absolute terms were lowest in last 26 quarters.

“Excluding furnace oil, sales were 14-quarter low,” the brokerage said in a report. Sales of diesel, which is considered a barometer for economic activity, slid 16.2 percent year-on-year to 1.53 million tons in the three-month period. Sales of furnace oil fell 29 percent year-on-year “due to its lower requirement in power generation after availability of relatively cheaper fuels like RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas)/coal,” Topline Research added. Pakistan State Oil outperformed its peers by increasing its volumetric sales by 11 percent during 1QFY20. The company augmented its market share to 47 percent in 1QFY20 from 37 percent in 1QFY19. Hascol underperformed the industry by posting a decline of 68 percent in oil sales during 1QFY20. The company’s market share fell to five percent in the quarter under review versus 12 percent in 1QFY19. Attock Petroleum Limited increased its market share by 1.4 percentage points to 11.3 percent in 1QFY20 on the back of strong furnace oil sales that grew 26 percent. “Smaller oil marketing companies that cumulatively cater to 29.2 percent of the market may find it difficult to increase the share as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority more recently barred some market players from expanding their retail network,” Ali Zaidi, an analyst at JS Global Capital said.

Topline Research said key risks to the industry include further slowdown in the economy, increase in turnover tax, and currency depreciation. In September, sales of petroleum, oil and lubricants slumped 19 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tons. Declines were seen across all major products as motor spirit, high speed diesel and furnace oil dropped seven percent, 26 percent and 25 percent year-on-year in September. “While retail pricing may have played a role in the drop in sales of petrol and diesel, the drop in sales of furnace oil can be attributed to declining demand from power producers as summers pass,” Ali Zaidi, an analyst at JS Global Capital said. “It is interesting to note that in the 15 months since July 2018 monthly diesel sales have been almost consistently declining.”