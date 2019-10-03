PM calls Bangladesh counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made phone call to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wednesday to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes.

Sheikh Hasina is leaving for four-day visit to India today (Thursday) and will have meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. She is likely to discuss regional situation with the Indians during her stay as she will also have meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and minister for external affairs separately. The Prime Minister Office (PMO) issued release regarding the phone call of Prime Minister Imran Khan but without much details what transpired in the conversation. The release stated that Imran Khan underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries. He reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Imran Khan and Sheikh Hasina were under one roof for four days till last week in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 74th annual summit but they couldn’t have meeting on the margins of the summit. Sheikh Hasina did meet Indian Prime Minister Modi in New York. Sheikh Hasina traditionally supports India’s position in New Delhi’s disputes with Islamabad.