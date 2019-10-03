close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MKS
Muslim Khan Sabir
October 3, 2019

State-run radio director killed in Takht Bhai

National

MKS
Muslim Khan Sabir
October 3, 2019

TAKHT BHAI: The director of Radio Pakistan in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Asghar Ali was allegedly shot dead by his brother over property dispute in Saru Shah area on Wednesday, police said.

They said that Nisar exchanged harsh words with his brother, Asghar Khan, over a property dispute at home and opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takht Bhai for autopsy.

Police registered the case on the report of the deceased’s wife, Tabassum, and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan