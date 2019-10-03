State-run radio director killed in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: The director of Radio Pakistan in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Asghar Ali was allegedly shot dead by his brother over property dispute in Saru Shah area on Wednesday, police said.

They said that Nisar exchanged harsh words with his brother, Asghar Khan, over a property dispute at home and opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takht Bhai for autopsy.

Police registered the case on the report of the deceased’s wife, Tabassum, and started investigation.