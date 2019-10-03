Teachers’ regularisation: IHC summons education Secretary, DG in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the Secretary and Director General Education in person in a contempt of court plea on regularisation of daily wage employees in educational institutions of the federal capital.

IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani took up the plea seeking contempt of court proceeding against the education ministry for not regularising the employees despite the court orders.

During hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked if the court orders were not implemented for the contract employees’ regularization, all the responsible officers would be sent to jail.

Petitioners’ lawyer argued in the court that instead of adjusting the teachers already working on daily wages, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had been tasked to make new recruitments against the relevant posts.

One category of the employees among the three was those who had been regularised but they had not been posted anywhere.

To this Justice Aamir Farooq remarked whether FPSC would hire new employees from London. Why the daily wage employees were not given posts, he asked.

The court summoned the Secretary and Director General Education to appear before the court in person and adjourned the hearing.