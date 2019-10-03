Sana’s judicial remand extended for seven days

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin, for seven days.

In Wednesday’s proceedings, the court directed the investigation officer of the case and the counsel for Rana Sanaullah to reach the office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority for identification of the vehicles allegedly used in the drug trafficking.

The ANF had registered an FIR against Rana Sana Ullah, Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq. The FIR was registered by the ANF deputy director, operations, on July 1,2019, under sections 186,189, and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while sections 15, 17 of 9C of the CNSA 1997 were added to it. It states the ANF received information that Rana Sanaullah was involved in drug smuggling and he was carrying heroin to Lahore. On which, the ANF arranged a raiding team consisting of 21 ANF officials. They reached on motorway Ravi Toll Plaza and intercepted two vehicles. When Rana Sanaullah was asked about the drugs, he admitted there was heroin in a suitcase lying behind his seat. Meanwhile, Sanaullah’s guards attempted to rescue Sanaullah but failed. The ANF recovered 15kg heroin, guns, pistols, bullets from their possession and took them to the ANF’s headquarters.