Thu Oct 03, 2019
Student killed as boulder hits school in Upper Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

DIR: One student was killed and four others injured in Maina Doog Darra area of Upper Dir district when a boulder hit school building during blasting here on Wednesday.

Locals said the incident happened as a result of blasting during construction work on a road. They said the person concerned working on the site fled the place after the incident.

