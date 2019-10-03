Student killed as boulder hits school in Upper Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: One student was killed and four others injured in Maina Doog Darra area of Upper Dir district when a boulder hit school building during blasting here on Wednesday.
Locals said the incident happened as a result of blasting during construction work on a road. They said the person concerned working on the site fled the place after the incident.
