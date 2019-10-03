Pakistan clinch ODI series against S Lanka

KARACHI: Enabled by fifties from openers Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali and Haris Sohail, Pakistan romped to a five-wicket win in the third and last One-day International against Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

But contrary to predictions, it wasn’t really a walk in the park for the Pakistan. Sri Lanka, effectively the country’s second string team in the absence of 10 frontline players, made sure that Pakistan would once again work hard for the win.

While on Monday night, it was the little-known duo of Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka who gave Pakistan some anxious moments with a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand of 177, on Wednesday it was opener Danushka Gunathilaka’s impressive 133 which helped the tourists made a match out of it.

In the end, the Pakistan did cruise to a comfortable win – their highest successful run-chase in three years — but Sri Lanka can take pride in the fact that even in the absence of their top players it was no mismatch.

The hosts were sloppy in the field and weren’t really in command with the ball either. The likes of seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz, who gave away 81 runs, allowed Sri Lanka to post a respectable 297 for 9.