close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 3, 2019

Enmity claims two lives

National

A
APP
October 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed and another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity here. Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Adeeb and Bilal Ahmad were present in their house at Chak 37-GB when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire. Bashir died on the spot and Adeeb on way to hospital while Bilal shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan