Enmity claims two lives

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed and another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity here. Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Adeeb and Bilal Ahmad were present in their house at Chak 37-GB when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire. Bashir died on the spot and Adeeb on way to hospital while Bilal shifted to hospital in critical condition.